TOKYO The Bank of Japan's monetary policy is not targeting yen depreciation, but declines in the yen are a side effect of quantitative easing, a senior finance ministry official said.

Other countries also share this understanding about Japanese monetary policy, Masatsugu Asakawa, head of the international bureau, said at a seminar.

