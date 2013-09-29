A woman using a mobile phone stands in front of piles of woods at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese industrial output fell 0.7 percent in August from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, but analysts see factory activity staying on track for a gradual recovery backed by a pick-up in exports and firm domestic demand.

The fall compared with a median forecast by economists for a 0.4 percent decline, following a 3.4 percent gain in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 5.2 percent in September and increase 2.5 percent in October, the data showed.

The ministry kept its assessment of factory output unchanged, saying it was showing a moderate pick-up trend.

To view the full tables, click on the METI website

here

