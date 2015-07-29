A worker cycles at a factory in Yokohama, south of Tokyo June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's industrial output rose 0.8 percent in June, bouncing modestly from the prior month's big drop, government data showed, underlining subdued factory activity under the weight of inventories and sluggish exports.

The month-on-month rise compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.3 percent increase and followed a 2.1 percent decline in May, data by the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.5 percent in July and increase 2.7 percent in August, the data showed.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)