Apple, tech lift Wall Street as Nasdaq sets record
Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.
TOKYO Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, keeping inflation distant from the central bank's 2 percent target.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.2 percent increase.
An increase in Japan's sales tax hike last April inflated consumer inflation by 2.0 percentage point until March this year, according to Bank of Japan estimates.
Since some companies waited until May last year in passing on the tax hike, there is a 0.3 point boost from the tax hike for this year's April CPI, according to the estimates.
When excluding that effect, the April nationwide core CPI was flat year-on-year.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.
WASHINGTON U.S. factory activity slowed in April while consumer spending was unchanged in March and a key inflation measure recorded its first monthly drop since 2001, but economists still expect an interest rate increase in June as the labor market tightens.