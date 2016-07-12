An employee of a sushi restaurant takes a break as seafood stalls are seen at the Noryangjin fisheries wholesale market in Seoul September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

TOKYO, Japanese wholesale prices fell 4.2 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 4.2 percent annual decrease and follows a 4.3 percent annual decrease in May.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JUNE MAY APRIL JUNE INDEX

Year-on-year -4.2 (-4.2) -4.3 -4.2 99.2

Mth-on-mth -0.1 (-0.1) +0.1 -0.4

To view the full tables, go to

here