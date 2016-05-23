Collapsed houses caused by an earthquake are seen in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO Japan's government said on Monday that earthquakes on a southern island last month caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, but the impact was not severe enough to change its assessment that the economy remains in a "moderate" recovery.

The quakes likely caused 2.4 trillion yen to 4.6 trillion yen ($21.8 billion-$41.8 billion) of damage to buildings and infrastructure such as roads and railways in hard-hit Kumamoto and Oita prefectures, according to the Cabinet Office.

That compared with about 16.9 trillion yen of estimated damage after deadly quakes and a tsunami hit northern Japan in March 2011.

The tremors in the south likely caused losses in economic activity of 90 billion yen to 127 billion yen in the two prefectures during 34 days after the first of a series of quakes hit the area in mid-April, according to the Cabinet Office.

The figures do not reflect the impact on production in other areas due to supply chain disruptions or tourism-related losses, it added.

The estimated loss of economic activity would amount to about 14 percent of gross domestic product of the two prefectures for the period or 1 percent for a year.

The government has compiled an extra budget worth around 778 billion yen to aid areas hit by the quakes.

Its latest report judged the damage was not severe enough to alter its assessment of the economy, but said it requires "full attention" to the economic impact from the quakes.

"The economy is in a moderate recovery, while weakness can be seen recently," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly report issued on Monday.

But the government downgraded its view of corporate profits, reflecting the slowing global economy and volatile financial markets.

"Corporate profits are on a recovery trend but its pace has been moderating," the report said. That compared with its previous view that they were on the recovery trend mainly among non-manufacturers.

The government did not change its assessment on consumer spending that it was "almost flat" and their confidence was at a standstill.

It also maintained its view that capital spending was "picking up" and exports were "almost flat".

There is speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may postpone a planned sales tax hike next April on weak private spending and the fragile economy.

The economy dodged recession in the first quarter, thanks in part to a leap year consumption boost, but analysts say the rebound is not strong enough to dispel concerns over a contraction this quarter.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)