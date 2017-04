A woman pushing a cart looks at items at a local shopping street in Tokyo August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese retail sales rose 3.1 percent in September from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the economy continues to get support from robust personal consumption.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 1.9 percent annual increase, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

To view full tables, go to the ministry's website at: here

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)