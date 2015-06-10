KOFU, Japan Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday the yen's recent declines reflect growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates earlier than thought in the wake of robust U.S. payrolls data.

"I can't comment or predict whether the yen will weaken further. But the yen's current move reflects market views on the outlook for Fed policy," he said in a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kofu, Yamanashi prefecture.

Sato made the remark when asked whether the BOJ's policy board shared Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments in parliament that the yen is already "very weak" on a real, effective basis and doesn't have much room to weaken further.

