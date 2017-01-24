Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
TOKYO Japan will continue to stress the strategic and economic importance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal to the United States, trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday.
He said it would be important for the TPP to have the United States as a member.
Seko also said that he would closely monitor the impact on Japanese corporations if there were any changes made to the North American Free Trade Agreement.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.