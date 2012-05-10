AKITA, Japan Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday the central bank will not rule out any policy options but added that it needs to look at both the merits and costs associated with each measure.

Asked whether buying foreign assets could be among future policy options for the BOJ, Shirai said doing so was not allowed under current law if it is aimed at directly influencing currency rates.

Shirai was speaking at a news conference after meeting business leaders in Akita, northern Japan.

The former IMF economist has voted with the majority since joining the board in April last year. She is considered as among the more pessimistic board members on Japan's economic outlook.

The BOJ boosted asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($126 billion) in April, its second monetary easing in just over two months, in a move seen aimed at convincing impatient politicians and investors of its resolve to pull Japan out of deflation.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)