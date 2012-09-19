Wall Street edges lower as Apple drags
Wall Street edged lower in early afternoon trading on Monday as Apple weighed on all the three major indexes following a rating cut and ahead of its developer conference.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that Japan's economic recovery may be delayed by six months due to a prolonged slowdown in global growth.
"We judged that further monetary easing was necessary now to ensure that Japan's economy does not slip from a path towards sustained growth with price stability," Shirakawa told a news conference.
The BOJ eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset purchase program, following in the U.S. Federal Reserve's footsteps as weakening exports and mounting tensions with China hurt prospects for a near-term recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Monday on concerns that the cutting of ties with Qatar by top crude exporter Saudi Arabia and other Arab states could hamper a global deal to reduce oil production.