TOKYO The Japanese government's plan to double the 5 percent sales tax will slow growth in public debt only temporarily as the government needs to raise taxes further and cut spending to improve its finances, Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.

Decisions on the sales tax alone are unlikely to be a trigger for a ratings or outlook change as Japan's rating also depends on its long-term economic growth, the credit ratings agency said.

The appropriate level for the sales tax depends in part on the state of the economy, and the government needs to time tax hikes to ensure they lead to an overall increase in revenue, according to the ratings agency.

"Even if the sales tax plan is approved, the horizon for implementation is long," Takahira Ogawa, director of sovereign ratings at S&P, told Reuters in an interview.

"When we look at the sovereign rating, we have to look at economic growth conditions in the long term."

S&P's rating on Japan is AA-, three notches below the highest rating. The outlook is negative, meaning there is a chance of a downgrade.

Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings rate Japan on the same level as S&P. Moody's has a stable outlook, but Fitch's outlook is negative.

The government said last week it will miss one important fiscal discipline target by a year and won't meet another target, in an admission that its plan to raise the sales tax and change welfare spending isn't ambitious enough.

Late last year the ruling Democratic Party agreed a timetable on rises in the sales tax, with the first rise not coming until April 2014, six months later than originally planned.

The timetable, revised to appease lawmakers who are reluctant to take the unpopular step of raising taxes, will push up the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in April 2014 and then to 10 percent in October 2015.

Passage of the tax hikes is uncertain as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's approval ratings have slumped. Noda also needs opposition parties to vote for the bill in a divided parliament, but so far other parties have signaled they will not easily cooperate.

A number of highly rated Group of 20 countries face downgrades from 2015 if their governments fail to enact reforms to curb rising healthcare spending and other costs related to ageing populations, S&P said on Tuesday.

Japan's problem is particularly acute as its ageing is more advanced than other economies.

The government does plan to change some parts of the welfare system, but increased payouts in some areas largely offset cuts in other programs.

Japan needs to go a step further and overhaul the welfare system to bring it in line with slower economic growth and the declining number of young people, S&P's Ogawa said.

Even if Japan can raise its sales tax rate, which is one of the lowest among major economies, this wouldn't address fundamental problems of how to increase economic growth, Ogawa said.

