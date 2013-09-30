TOKYO Japanese household spending fell 1.6 percent in August from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday, casting doubt on the strength of consumer spending.
The fall compared with the median estimate for a 0.1 percent annual increase.
Spending declined 0.5 percent from July in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 284,646 yen ($2,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
Spending by wage earner households fell 0.5 percent in August from the same month a year earlier.
To view the full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:
here
($1 = 98.1250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)