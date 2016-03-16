TOKYO Nobel laureate and economist Joseph Stiglitz said on Wednesday he told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Japan should not go ahead with another sales tax hike planned for next year.

Stiglitz, a Columbia University professor, said that another sales tax hike would steer the economy in the "wrong direction" and that Japan should focus on fiscal stimulus to boost the economy.

Stiglitz was speaking to reporters after the first meeting of a new government panel formed by Abe to discuss the global economy in preparation for the upcoming Group of Seven summit. The fragile state of global growth is sure to top the agenda at the summit, to be hosted by Japan in May.

