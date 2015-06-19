Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday he hoped "fast-track" trade legislation in the United States would be passed as soon as possible.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the fast-track authority, or trade promotion authority (TPA), is needed to seal negotiations of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday reversed course, approving the legislation central to President Barack Obama's trade deal with Pacific Rim nations and sending it back to the Senate.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.