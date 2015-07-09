Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday the nation's financial system is always healthy and stable.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment on share prices at a regular news conference but he said the government would monitor market movements closely.
He made the comments after Japanese stock prices extended losses and the yen hovered near a seven-week high against the dollar as China's market turmoil spread.
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.