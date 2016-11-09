TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday the government was watching currency moves with strong interest as they were one-sided, rapid and speculative.

"Japan is ready to take necessary action" if excess volatility and disorderly currency moves persist, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference, signaling Tokyo's readiness to intervene in the market to stem excessive yen rises.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)