TOKYO The Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan survey is expected to show major manufacturers were less pessimistic about business conditions in the three months to March and see a further improvement in the next quarter due to a weaker yen and signs of a pickup in the economy.

The March tankan's sentiment index for big manufacturers is expected to rise 3 points to minus 1, which would still indicate pessimists outnumber optimists, according to a Reuters poll of 27 economists.

The companies' forecast for the June index is expected to rise further to plus 2, reflecting their expectations for the economy's recovery. The tankan report will be released on April 2.

"The tankan is likely to confirm the economy has escaped a soft patch," Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo, said in his report.

"Although reconstruction demand from the public sector is slow in coming, supply chain constraints caused by (last year's) Thai floods have been mostly resolved and external demand has shown a recovery trend."

The world's third-biggest economy contracted mildly in the final quarter of last year as the yen's rise to record highs, the euro zone debt crisis and the severe flooding in Thailand took their toll.

Service-sector confidence is also expected to improve, with the nonmanufacturers' sentiment index seen gaining 1 point to plus 5 and their forecast for the June index adding a further 1 point to plus 6.

The improvement in business sentiment has been heralded by the Reuters Tankan, which highly correlates with the BOJ tankan, which has shown Japan's big manufacturers turned optimistic about business conditions this month for the first time in four months following the yen's retreat from record highs and signs of a strengthening U.S. economy. JPRTAN=ECI

In the BOJ tankan, big companies are likely to estimate a 1 percent increase in capital expenditures for the year that starts in April, the poll also showed.

The tankan will precede the BOJ's policy review on April 9-10. The central bank stood pat on policy this month after surprising markets a month before with a 10 trillion yen ($121 billion) increase in its asset purchase program and an inflation goal of 1 percent.

The BOJ's tankan will help the central bank judge whether the economy is on track for a moderate recovery just as it projects or if it needs further stimulus.

Many market players expect the BOJ to ease policy further in the coming months after it took a more committed stance to beating persistent deflation by setting the inflation goal.

Japan's economy is now expected to grow slightly faster in the coming fiscal year than projected a month ago as rebuilding continues on its tsunami-hit northeast coast and worries recede about Europe's debt crisis, A Reuters poll found earlier this month.

The economy will grow 1.9 percent for the fiscal year starting in April, according to the Reuters poll of 27 economists conducted March 7-13, up slightly from a 1.8 percent expansion projected in a February survey.

Analysts also revised their forecasts for the current fiscal year to end-March, projecting Japan's economy will shrink at a slower pace of 0.2 percent compared with a contraction of 0.5 percent seen in the last survey after companies ramped up capital expenditure in the fourth quarter.

The tankan indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good.

($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Kim Coghill)