TOKYO Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment was unchanged in the first quarter from the quarter before, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, in a sign they remain worried about the yen's strength and global economic slowdown. **************************************************************

KEY POINTS:

-- The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was minus 4 in March, unchanged from December and lower than the median market forecast for minus 1, the closely watched quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday.

-- Big non-manufacturers' sentiment improved to plus 5 from plus 4 in December, in line with the median market forecast of plus 5.

-- The index for June was seen at minus 3 for big manufacturers and plus 5 for big non-manufacturers.

-- Big firms plan to keep their capital expenditures unchanged for the year that started this month, against a median forecast for a 1.0 percent increase.

-- Big manufacturers expect the dollar to average 78.14 yen in the fiscal year to March 2013.

COMMENTARY:

MASAMICHI ADACHI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, JPMORGAN SECURITIES JAPAN, TOKYO

"The tankan result increases the likelihood of additional easing, which is already anticipated by the Bank of Japan this month, and slightly raises the possibility of additional easing next week rather than on April 27.

"The tankan shows companies faced lower retail sales even as procurement costs increased and that they were very cautious about future currency rates.

"The BOJ could act to signal it is trying even harder to support the economy. It is expected to increase its asset purchase programme by 5 trillion yen ($61 billion) solely through government bond purchases, as has been proposed by board member Ryuzo Miyao."

SEIJI ADACHI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DEUTSCHE SECURITIES, TOKYO

"Both manufacturers and non-manufacturers retained a cautious stance for the next quarter. Private consumption was positive, which suggests economic conditions have improved, but corporations are still going to be cautious about the coming months.

"Although there are rising hopes at the moment for the economic recovery, corporations are still doubtful about whether the yen will continue to weaken and the outlook for the global economy will continue to improve. The economy in the U.S. is solid but China is slowing down and there are still worries about Europe."

"The tankan results per se are neutral for BOJ monetary policy. But the BOJ could ease policy if overseas factors such as a sudden worsening of conditions in Europe or negative news from China prompt financial markets to become volatile."

TATSUSHI SHIKANO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES,

"The headline index came out weaker than we thought, reflecting in part worsening sentiment particularly among materials sectors due to high commodity costs.

"The index gauging supply and demand also turned out to be weak, suggesting that companies may not feel they are benefiting much from the fact that supply-chain disruptions caused by last year's Thai floods have run their course.

"But the weaker-than-expected tankan did not alter our view that the economy is shifting to a path to a moderate recovery this year, given signs of recovery in the world economy and reconstruction-driven firm domestic demand.

"As such the Bank of Japan is likely to stand pat on monetary policy for the time being as long as the dollar/yen rate stays at current levels above 80 yen."

SHUJI TONOUCHI, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES, TOKYO

"Manufacturing had been improving, but the tankan survey suggests the improvement isn't as strong as we thought.

"Companies are more cautious on exports and foreign exchange than some had expected.

"Manufacturers still expect a mild improvement in the future, partly due reconstruction from last year's earthquake. The pace of improvement may be slow, but from the Bank of Japan's perspective, the pace isn't slow enough to merit additional monetary easing."

BACKGROUND:

-- Japan's economy is expected to grow 1.9 percent in the fiscal year that started this month with exports seen picking up by the middle of this year, helped by signs that the U.S. economy is regaining strength, a Reuters poll has shown. <ECILT/JP>

-- Signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and the Bank of Japan's easing in February have helped the dollar climb to 11-month highs against the yen, further away from its record low of 75.31 yen touched on October 31 when Japan intervened heavily to support the country's exporters.

-- The BOJ next holds a policy-setting meeting on April 9-10. The central bank surprised markets in February by increasing its asset purchase programme by 10 trillion yen ($121.57 billion) and setting an inflation goal of 1 percent. It stood pat in March.

-- The tankan indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading in the diffusion index indicates pessimists outnumbered optimists. ($1 = 82.2550 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)