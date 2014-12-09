A pedestrian holding an umbrella to take shelter from rain and hail walks past the Bank of Japan headquarters building in Tokyo December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Business confidence was roughly flat in the fourth quarter among big Japanese firms and worsened for smaller ones, a key central bank survey is likely to show on Monday, highlighting the uneven recovery brought by premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies.

The Bank of Japan's closely-watched "tankan" survey will come out a day after a snap election that media says will result in a landslide victory for Abe, giving him a fresh mandate to pursue policies aimed at ending a 15-year phase of deflation.

The headline index measuring big manufacturers' sentiment is likely to stand at plus 13 in December, unchanged from three months ago, while big non-manufacturers' mood is seen worsening one point to plus 12, a Reuters poll of 14 economists showed.

Recent sharp yen declines may have brightened sentiment for big electronics and car exporters, but have hurt the bottom line of raw material importers and retailers that are unable to pass on the higher costs to consumers, analysts said.

"Rapid yen declines remain positive for big manufacturers' profits. But the demerits are starting to outweigh the merits for domestic industries, particularly small and midsize firms," said Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas Securities.

The BOJ survey is set to show both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect business conditions to remain largely unchanged three months ahead, according to the poll.

Small firms' sentiment is seen to have worsened for both manufacturers and service-sector industries, according to the poll, a sign the benefits of "Abenomics" have yet to reach broader sectors of the economy.

The Reuters Tankan, which is strongly correlated with the BOJ tankan, showed confidence at Japanese manufacturers slid in December and is expected to deteriorate.

The BOJ tankan will be among data the central bank will scrutinize at its two-day policy review ending on Dec. 19. The central bank is widely expected to keep monetary settings unchanged.

Japan slipped into recession in the third quarter after a sales tax hike in April cooled consumption, prompting Abe to delay a second tax increase by 18 months to April 2017.

Policymakers hope big manufacturers, which saw profits boom thanks to the weak yen, will spend more on wages and capital expenditure, so that the economic recovery broadens.

The tankan is likely to show big companies plan to increase capital expenditure by 8.0 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2015, slightly less than the 8.6 percent increase projected in the September survey, the poll showed.

