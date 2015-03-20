TOKYO Japanese manufacturers' confidence likely picked up in the first quarter and is expected to improve further as a weak yen boosts exporters and falling oil prices reduce operating costs, data is expected to show in coming weeks.

Large companies also probably raised their capital spending plans slightly for the new fiscal year starting in April, in another encouraging sign for the economy.

But core inflation is seen slowing for a seventh straight month in February due to weak oil prices, moving further away from the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target.

The BOJ's quarterly "tankan" business sentiment survey will probably show the headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment improved by two points from three months ago to plus 12, according to the Reuters poll of 15 economists.

That would be the highest reading since the March 2014 survey, and show confidence is finally improving after sales were hit harder than expected by a sales tax hike last April.

"The business environment has been improving on positive factors such as easing damage from the sales tax hike, the U.S. economic recovery, a soft yen and falling oil prices," an analyst at NLI Research Institute said in the survey.

Service-sector sentiment likely also improved slightly, with the big non-manufacturers' index seen at 17, up one point from three months ago. That would mark a second straight quarterly improvement.

The poll found big manufacturers forecast business confidence will rebound further in April-June while non-manufacturers see the mood will stay at the same level.

The small and medium-sized firms' sentiment index for both manufacturers and non-manufacturers also improved but the levels remain low partly due to higher costs stemming from a weak yen.

The BOJ's closely watched tankan survey will probably show that big firms plan to raise their capital spending by 0.5 percent in the new fiscal year.

"Big firms' earnings and factory output will likely continue to improve in tandem with a moderate recovery in domestic and external demand. We expect both manufacturers and non-manufacturers will increase capital spending plan," said an analyst at Mizuho Research Institute.

The BOJ will announce the data at 8:50 a.m. on April 1.

CPI, JOBS DATA AND HOUSEHOLD SPENDING

The government will release core inflation data for February next Friday, which is expected to be slowing further.

Excluding the effects of the sales tax hike, the core consumer price index (CPI) - excluding volatile fresh food but including oil products - likely rose 0.1 percent year-on-year last month, the poll showed.

Core CPI, including the effects of the tax hike, probably rose an annual 2.1 percent, it showed.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank has not completely eradicated the deflationary mindset and it has enough tools to beat deflation and to achieve price stability. [ID: nL3N0WM1SP]

The jobless rate is forecast to have improved to 3.5 percent in February from 3.6 percent in January and the jobs availability ratio likely rose to 1.15, the highest since March 1992, from 1.14 in January, according to the poll.

The government hopes a tighter job market will push up wages and spur stronger private consumption, which will in turn prompt companies to increase investment, leading to a virtuous cycle that will pull the economy out of decades of stagnation.

But household spending probably fell an annual 3.2 percent in February, down for a eleventh month in a row, the poll showed, though the pace of declines probably eased from a 5.1 percent drop in January.

The government will announce CPI, jobs data and household spending at 8:30 a.m. on March 27 (2330 GMT March 26).

Retail sales for February, to be released on the same date, is seen to show an annual 1.5 percent fall from a 2.0 percent drop in January.

