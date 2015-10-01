TOKYO Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers worsened for the first time in three quarters in the three months to September and is seen declining further ahead, a closely watched central bank survey showed.

COMMENTARY:

YUICHI KODAMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE

"The improvement in big non-manufacturers' sentiment seems to have been helped by inbound demand. But the data shows the sentiment outlook has deteriorated among both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers, so I would say firms' sentiment is stagnant overall.

"Weak factory output and today's tankan won't be enough for the BOJ to ease policy soon. But there is a possibility that the growth data for the third quarter, due in November, will show another contraction, which would probably boost expectations for further easing. And the government is also expected to compile stimulus measures to boost the economy later this year. We expect the BOJ to ease policy in January."

YUICHIRO NAGAI, ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS SECURITIES

"The deterioration in big manufacturers' sentiment was within expectations, while service-sector confidence rose and big firms revised up their capex plans. As such, the tankan results showed Japanese corporate sentiment held firm despite a recent run of weak hard data.

"Our main scenario is for the Bank of Japan to wait until next April before easing policy further and today's tankan backed our view that the BOJ may not ease policy again this month.

"That said, we cannot rule out the chance of additional BOJ easing this month, if another weak indicator heightens the chance of a recession. In that sense, we are closely watching the BOJ survey due Friday on the price outlook at companies. If corporate price expectations weaken, that could threaten the BOJ's price outlook, raising the chance of action later this month."

KOICHI HAJI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NLI RESEARCH INSTITUTE

"Although big non-manufacturers' sentiment index was not as bad as expected, overall firms' sentiment is not so good.

"Big firms' plans for capital spending this fiscal year remained solid. But considering the falls in factory output and instability in financial markets, it's not certain whether they will stick with those plans.

"The economy is likely to remain at a standstill until worries over uncertainties such as shaky financial markets and the outlook over U.S. monetary policy subside. But the tankan in itself does not spell an immediate monetary easing by the BOJ. It will be difficult for the central bank to ease policy unless the economy worsens significantly or the global economy deteriorates."

SHUJI TONOUCHI, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES

"Large manufacturers were slightly weaker than expected, but overall things are not that bad. This suggests the economy may not contract in the third quarter.

"Overseas demand is expected to improve in the future, so companies think recent turmoil caused by overseas economies is temporary. Domestic demand doesn't look great, but it is unlikely to deteriorate much from here.

"The BOJ is still likely to ease policy and we expect easing at the end of the month. The problem is the price trend and inflation expectations.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about overseas economies, and the BOJ's CPI forecasts still look unrealistic.

"I don't think the BOJ can buy more JGBs, but it can lengthen the duration of its portfolio, lower the interest it pays on excess reserves, and increase ETF purchases."

