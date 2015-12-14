TOKYO Japanese business sentiment held steady in the three months to December, a closely-watched central bank survey showed, offering some relief to policymakers worried that global economic uncertainties could undermine corporate readiness to spend.

Big companies largely maintained their upbeat capital expenditure plans for the year to March 2016, the Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed on Monday, a welcome sign for premier Shinzo Abe's efforts to nudge firms into investing more of their record profits.

"Some manufacturers may have delayed capital expenditure plans reflecting the slowdown in China and other emerging economies. But overall, companies are maintaining their bullish spending plans," a BOJ official told reporters.

The survey will be closely scrutinized by BOJ policymakers who meet for a two-day rate review ending on Friday, though they are widely expected to hold off on expanding the bank's massive stimulus program.

The headline index gauging big manufacturers' sentiment was unchanged from three months ago to plus 12, slightly better than a median market forecast of plus 11, the tankan showed.

The sentiment index for big non-manufacturers was also steady from there months ago at plus 25, compared with a median market forecast of plus 23.

Big companies expect to increase capital expenditure by 10.8 percent in the current fiscal year, largely unchanged from the previous survey. Analysts polled by Reuters expected capital expenditure to rise 10.2 percent.

But both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect business conditions to worsen in the coming three months, as soft overseas demand clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy, the survey showed.

Japan's economy narrowly dodged recession in the third quarter as capital expenditure rose more than initially expected. But analysts expect any rebound in growth during the current quarter to be modest, as China's slowdown and slow wage growth weigh on exports and household spending.

The BOJ has said it will stand pat on policy unless a severe slowdown in emerging markets hurts Japanese corporate profits, and discourages big businesses from raising wages and capital expenditure.

The government plans to compile a supplementary budget of around 3.5 trillion yen ($28.7 billion), which will modestly boost growth but not until around April, analysts say.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)