TOKYO Japan's government should lay the economic groundwork to implement a planned tax increase in 2017, a top-level advisory panel is set to recommend, bolstering the view that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is stressing growth over austerity as he tries to balance the budget.

The increase in the national sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent "will be implemented in April 2017 while preparing the economic environment" for the move, says a draft of the panel's report, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Abe last year delayed the tax hike, the second since he took office in December 2012, when the economy sank into recession after the first increase.

He has committed to raising the tax again to help trim government debt - the industrial world's heaviest, at more than twice the country's gross domestic product. But in recent months Abe has increasingly stressed boosting growth rather than spending cuts to reduce the debt as a percentage of GDP.

Abe's government is struggling to meet its ambitious target of achieving a budget surplus, excluding debt-servicing costs and income from bond sales, by the fiscal year ending in March 2021.

In order to prepare for the tax hike, the government will "respond flexibly, as appropriate," according to the draft of an annual blueprint of fiscal and economic policy proposals.

It is to be presented on Wednesday to the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, then debated within the government ministries and ruling parties before a final version is adopted by the Cabinet around the end of the month.

The draft of the blueprint, a key annual policy document, offers few details but confirms that the government aims to shrink the primary budget deficit to 1 percent of GDP from about 3.3 percent now, through an initial three-year burst of economic and fiscal reform.

Reflecting the conflicting pulls of budget-balancing and growth, the draft calls for restraining public spending but in a way that does not depress the economy, which is clawing its way back out of the tax hike-induced recession.

The draft says the government expects the Bank of Japan to meet its inflation target.

The BOJ vowed in April 2013 to end decades of deflation and tepid growth by generating 2 percent consumer-price rises in two years. The central bank has recently been forced to push that target out to around September 2016 as inflation remains near zero, but economics say even the current target remains too optimistic.

