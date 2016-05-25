Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a joint Japan-U.S. meadia briefing about the process of U.S. forces consolidation in Okinawa, at Tokyo December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman on Wednesday denied a newspaper report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to delay a sales tax hike planned for next year.

The Yomiuri newspaper had reported, without citing sources, that the Abe had told his junior coalition partner of the decision on Tuesday, saying a tax hike would make it more difficult to beat Japan's long-running deflation problem.

"No such thing happened as far as I know," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference, repeating

that the premier will decide on the sales tax "appropriately at the appropriate time."

The Yomiuri said Abe was expected to announce the tax hike delay after the current parliamentary session ends on June 1.

The government is scheduled to raise the levy to 10 percent from 8 percent in April next year unless there is a significant financial crisis or a major natural disaster.

After opposing the tax hike, some domestic proponents of the premier's reflationary "Abenomics" program have recently changed their views, urging Abe to implement the tax rise and offset any harm to consumption with a big spending policy.

