TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will announce a delay in a planned sales-tax increase on Wednesday, local media quoted the ruling party's secretary-general as saying.

Sadakazu Tanigaki, the Liberal Democratic Party's secretary-general, said Abe would hold a news press conference on June 1 to announce the delay, according to Jiji Press and Kyodo News.

Abe pitched a plan to delay next year's sales tax hike to fellow ruling party members on Monday, some of whom expressed concerns that such a move would signal a failure of his policies to reflate the economy out of stagnation.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)