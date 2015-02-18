A container ship is loaded at a port in Tokyo December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japanese exports rose 17.0 percent in January from a year earlier for a fifth straight month of gains, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a further sign of a pick-up in external demand.

The result compared with an 11.9 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 12.8 percent year-on-year rise in December, which was the fastest growth in a year.

Imports fell 9.0 percent in the year to January, versus economists' median estimate of a 4.8 percent decline. That resulted in a trade deficit of 1.18 trillion yen ($9.9 billion), extending a record run of deficits to 31 months.

($1 = 118.6600 yen)

