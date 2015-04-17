TOKYO Japan is expected to swing back into trade surplus in March for the first time since mid-2012 after a soft yen helped exports and lower oil prices cut import costs, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

But analysts are cautious over whether Japan will continue to log trade surpluses for long, given that oil price falls appear to have abated and the outlook for overseas economies is uncertain.

"The trade surplus will probably be only temporary as exports are unlikely to grow strongly given limited support from a soft yen and there are also structural issues," said Yusuke Shimoda, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

Many Japanese manufacturers shifted their production sites overseas in earlier years when the yen was strong, with the consequent increase in imports now a factor in Japan's trade position.

"The recent trend of a narrowing trade deficit was largely due to slides in oil prices but such falls are coming to an end," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

"Overseas economies, such as that of the United States, are unlikely to gain recovery momentum. We see a very slow recovery in the trade balance."

Exports are expected to have risen 8.5 percent in March from a year earlier, the Reuters poll of 23 economists showed, up for seventh straight month.

Imports probably fell an annual 12.8 percent last month, down for three months in a row, the poll forecast. This would result in a trade surplus of 50 billion yen ($420.45 million) in March, the first surplus since June 2012.

The finance ministry will release trade data on April 22 at 8:50 am (7.40 p.m., April 21).

Japan's economy recovered from recession last year, caused by a sales tax hike in April, but it is struggling to grow as firms and consumers remain cautious on spending.

In that context, the Bank of Japan maintained its stimulus program at its meeting earlier this month and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda kept to his upbeat view on the economy.

(Editing by Eric Meijer)