A man sits near a cargo area at a port in Tokyo, Japan, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's exports fell 2.1 percent in October, posting the first year-on-year decline in more than a year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, underscoring weak external demand hit by China's slowing growth.

The fall matched a forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It was the first year-on-year drop since August 2014 and followed a revised 0.5 percent rise in September.

Imports fell 13.4 percent in October, versus the median estimate for a 8.6 percent decrease.

The trade balance came swung to a surplus of 111.5 billion yen ($902.5 million), versus the median estimate for a 292 billion yen shortfall.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)