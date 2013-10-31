Businessmen holding umbrellas wait for a traffic signal in front of a high-rise hotel and a building under construction, in Tokyo October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in September, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign there has been very slow progress in achieving big increases in wages needed to end 15 years of deflation.

This year's summer time bonus payments, an important measure of whether companies are willing to pay workers more money, rose an annual 0.3 percent. That followed a 1.4 percent annual decline in last year's summer bonuses.

The incremental gains are likely to disappoint the government, which is urging Japanese companies to increase wages to give the economy enough momentum to beat deflation.

Overtime pay rose 3.5 percent in the year to September, up for a fourth straight month, the data from the labor ministry also showed.

The Bank of Japan also considers wage growth as crucial to meet its target of achieving 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labor ministry's website at: here

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)