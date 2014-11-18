Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday: CNBC
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of ruling party executives that he will delay a planned sales tax hike in October 2015 and call a snap election, Nippon Television Network reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
LONDON Hedge funds lost out on Tuesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May shocked markets by calling a snap election, but those led by humans outsmarted those led by machines, in a reversal of fortunes from the Brexit referendum.