FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
UK trade minister Fox welcomes progress on EU-Japan trade deal
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in a day

UK trade minister Fox welcomes progress on EU-Japan trade deal

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox welcomed a free trade pact between the European Union and Japan on Thursday, urging the two sides to maintain momentum as they finalize details of the deal.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday the agreement was concluded at a meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Signed in Brussels, the "political agreement" is heavy with symbolism and leaves some areas of negotiation still to finish, though officials insist key snags were overcome this week.

"I am pleased to see encouraging progress on such an ambitious trading agreement. I urge both sides to maintain momentum as they work towards a swift conclusion of this deal," Fox said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.