Tokyo - Thousands of people threw beans to ward off evil spirits and bring luck at Tokyo's Zojoji temple on Wednesday during a festival to mark the eve of spring according to the lunar calendar.

During the ancient, annual festival the roasted soybeans are tossed during ceremonies known as mame maki that are held at shrines and temples throughout the country.

"We throw the beans to kick out the demons so the good luck can come in," said Reiko Sasaki, a Buddhist priest at the temple.

After the ceremony if people eat the number of beans equal to their age it will bring them good health for the year, according to Japanese tradition.