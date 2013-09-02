An aerial view shows Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and its contaminated water storage tanks (bottom) in Fukushima, in this file photo taken by Kyodo August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo/Files

TOKYO Japan's nuclear regulator reiterated on Monday that it may have to consider discharging into the ocean water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant that contains radiation below regulatory thresholds.

Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) Chairman Shunichi Tanaka told reporters there was no evidence of new water leaks at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, following the discovery of high radiation levels in recent days.

Tokyo Electric Power Co, the Fukushima plant's operator, is rushing to contain a radioactive water crisis from the steady accumulation of water used to cool melted fuel rods.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)