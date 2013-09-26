TOKYO Japan's Lixil Group Corp (5938.T) said it would buy additional shares in Joyou AG JY8G.DE, a Chinese bathroom fittings maker, through a public tender offer tied to its roughly $4 billion acquisition of Germany's Grohe.

Lixil said it would receive Grohe's 72.3 percent stake in Joyou as part of the acquisition, and then launch a public tender for additional Joyou shares. It did not offer details on the size of the planned additional stake.

