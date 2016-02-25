TOKYO Japanese financial institutions bought a record volume of foreign securities last week, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday, as the Bank of Japan's negative interest rates policy crushed domestic bond yields.

Capital flows data from the Ministry of Finance showed Japanese investors bought 2.179 trillion yen ($19.44 billion) of foreign bonds and 449.2 billion yen ($4.01 billion) of foreign shares.

The combined total of 2.424 trillion yen ($21.62 billion), was the biggest on record, surpassing the 2.187 trillion yen ($19.51 billion) bought in the second week of August 2010. The data covers big market players' investment flows.

The BOJ's decision to introduce negative interest rates last month drove down domestic bond yields, with Japanese government bonds (JGBs) of up to 10 years to maturity, or about 80 percent of government debt, having negative yields.

That caused a near-panic among Japanese investors as they searched out an alternative to the small but steady income that had come from JGBs.

The obvious alternative is foreign bonds, which most Japanese institutional investors prefer to hedge against big currency fluctuations, especially when the yen is strengthening broadly.

Some market players say Japanese investors were probably buying large volumes of European bonds, which offer a relatively good return even after currency hedging costs are included.

"Japanese regional banks are likely to reduce domestic bond holdings towards their annual book-closing at the end of March. They are likely to increase (holdings of) foreign bonds instead," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Japanese public investors, such as public pension funds, have been stepping up investment in foreign securities, following the wishes of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who has called for more aggressive investment strategies to boost returns.

