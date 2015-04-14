An aerial view shows No. 4 (front L), No. 3 (front R), No. 2 (rear L) and No. 1 reactor buildings at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power plant in Takahama town, Fukui prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO Japan's government spokesman said on Tuesday it would continue to restart nuclear reactors that meet an independent regulator's standards after a court issued an injunction to prevent the restart of two reactors in western Japan.

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government respected the Nuclear Regulation Authority's (NRA) vetting process and said there was "no change" to its position to restart idled plants.

Tuesday's decision by the Fukui District Court was the second court ruling in less than a year against reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power's, the country's most nuclear reliant utility before the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

