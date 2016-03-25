Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30: government source
NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it would scrap the ageing 566-megawatt No.1 reactor at its Ikata nuclear plant on May 10.
It said it had made the decision after taking into account the cost of safety upgrades to meet stringent requirements imposed following the Fukushima disaster five years ago.
The Ikata No.1 reactor began operations in 1977 and has been shut since Sept. 4, 2011 for scheduled maintenance.
The decision was reported by the Nikkei business daily earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)
CALGARY, Alberta Canada should reverse the approval process for major energy projects, putting them through federal review before a final decision by new regulatory bodies, an official panel recommended on Monday.