Magnitude 6.9 quake hits in Bering Sea, off Alaska: USGS
A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami.
TOKYO The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted a tsunami warning issued for northeastern Japan after a strong earthquake centered off the coast shook buildings as far away as Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.
The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious damage.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami.
SYDNEY A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.