Showa Shell Sekiyu Chief Executive Officer Tsuyoshi Kameoka (L) and Idemitsu Kosan Co. Chief Executive Officer Takashi Tsukioka arrive for their joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A signboard of Idemitsu Kosan Co is seen behind a traffic light at its gas station in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO Japanese refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu said on Thursday they were delaying their planned merger indefinitely, citing a lack of progress in talks with some stakeholders over the deal.

They had been planning to merge on April 1 next year but were facing fierce opposition from the Idemitsu founding family.

Idemitsu also said, however, there was no change now in its plan to acquire a 33.3 percent stake in Showa Shell for about 170 billion yen ($1.7 billion) from Royal Dutch Shell this month or in November.

The firms said in a statement they would continue talks towards a merger.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tom Hogue)