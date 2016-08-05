A man walks behind a signboard of Showa Shell Sekiyu at its gas station in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A signboard of Idemitsu Kosan Co is seen atop a building in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Idemitsu Kosan (5019.T) is looking to acquire a smaller stake in Showa Shell Sekiyu (5002.T) than planned, aiming to counter efforts by the former's founding family to block a merger of the two oil refiners, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

An Idemitsu spokesman said that the heads of both companies met on Thursday to confirm their intention to merge despite the Idemitsu family's opposition, but that there had been no discussion between them of such a move and no decision had been made on any specific plan.

But he added that it was possible that such a move may be discussed in the future among various options that could be pursued.

The family has opposed the company's plan to acquire smaller rival Showa Shell, arguing the two companies are too culturally different for a merger to work.

Shosuke Idemitsu, Idemitsu's honorary chairman and 89-year-old son of its founder, said in an open letter dated July 22 and posted on the family law firm's website that he feels he has to pass on the tradition of Idemitsu that treats employees as a family and overcomes obstacles with no layoffs.

"I feel great apprehension about adding people from different backgrounds into Idemitsu's big family and taking care of them in the same way," he wrote, adding Idemitsu should tackle today's severe market environment in Japan as a team.

Speaking through a lawyer on Wednesday, the family said it bought a 0.1 percent stake in Showa Shell. This stake, if combined with the 33.24 percent that Idemitsu was planning to purchase in September, would mean the company and related parties' total shareholding in Showa Shell would exceed one-third.

Japanese law bars companies from acquiring stakes that large via private placements, raising the prospect that Idemitsu would, contrary to original plans, have to make an expensive tender offer for Showa Shell shares.

Having Idemitsu obtain a smaller stake than 33.24 percent is one possible solution, the Nikkei reported, citing unidentified officials from both companies.

Shares in Idemitsu were up 0.1 percent while Showa Shell shed 0.3 percent on Friday afternoon, in line with the benchmark Nikkei average .N225 which was flat. Shares of both companies had fallen sharply on Thursday.

Idemitsu would also have to prepare for negotiations with seller Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L). The Anglo-Dutch group may balk, because selling fewer shares would mean lower proceeds, the Nikkei said.

Idemitsu has said its planned takeover of Showa Shell, which would create Japan's No.2 refiner by capacity, is essential to cope with declining domestic demand.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru and Kaori Kaneko and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)