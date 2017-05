A chimney of a steel factory is pictured at an industrial area in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kosei Shindo, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation and president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chimneys of a steel factory are pictured at an industrial area in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kosei Shindo, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation and president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japan's steel industry is concerned over the risks of a U.S. exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and reform of the North American Free Trade Agreement by the incoming Trump administration, a Japanese industry official said on Friday.

"We are worried about the risks of the Trump administration taking protectionism actions or policies," Kosei Shindo, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, told a news conference.

Shindo is also president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T), Japan's biggest steelmaker.

