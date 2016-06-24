An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) works at the bourse at TSE in Tokyo, Japan, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Trading was briefly halted for Japan's Nikkei futures on Friday as global equity markets plunged on fears that Britain would leave the European Union.

Trading will resume at 0358 GMT following a 10-minute break. The Nikkei futures JNMc1 were down 8.1 percent.

