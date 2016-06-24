Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
TOKYO Trading was briefly halted for Japan's Nikkei futures on Friday as global equity markets plunged on fears that Britain would leave the European Union.
Trading will resume at 0358 GMT following a 10-minute break. The Nikkei futures JNMc1 were down 8.1 percent.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.