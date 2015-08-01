Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari speaks at a news conference surrounded by Japanese press, at the Westin Resort in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

LAHAINA, Hawaii Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that one more push by Pacific nations can reach a broad trade deal after members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership failed to seal a highly awaited pact.

"The goal of the TPP is to eliminate tariffs and non-tariff barriers," Amari said a joint news conference in Hawaii of the trade officials from the 12 nations.

"We made progress toward that and will make a landing after a bit more. I think that if we meet one more time, we can resolve everything."

Ministers from the TPP nations were unable to conclude a deal, with Japan and North America remaining apart over autos, New Zealand digging in on trade in dairy products and no agreement on monopoly periods for next-generation drugs.

