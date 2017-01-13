Moscow storm death toll rises to 16
MOSCOW The death toll in a storm that struck Moscow and surrounding suburbs on Monday has risen to 16, and more than 200 others were injured, Russian officials said.
TOKYO Residents of northern Japan began digging out on Friday after a winter storm dumped up to two meters (7 ft) of snow and forecasters warned of further falls, including sub-zero weather in Tokyo.
A 61-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday under a pile of snow in front of her home in Yamagata prefecture on Honshu island, Japanese media reported.
Television footage showed residents across northern and western Japan shoveling snow outside their houses and off rooftops on Friday.
The cold front was expected to bring "alarming amounts of snowfall" over the weekend, including sub-zero temperatures in the capital Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
(Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler and Nick Macfie)
MOSCOW The death toll in a storm that struck Moscow and surrounding suburbs on Monday has risen to 16, and more than 200 others were injured, Russian officials said.
SANTIAGO Chilean forestry company Arauco, a subsidiary of industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec, won a court case that will allow it to go forward with a $2.3 billion investment, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.