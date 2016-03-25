Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30: government source
NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Japan will see mostly warmer weather from April to June, the official forecaster said on Friday.
Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 50 percent chance of higher-than-average temperature for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.
The table below gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.
North Japan Below Average Above
Apr-Jun 20 30 50
Apr 20 30 50
May 20 40 40
Jun 20 40 40
East Japan Below Average Above
Apr-Jun 20 30 50
Apr 20 30 50
May 20 40 40
Jun 20 40 40
West Japan Below Average Above
Apr-Jun 20 30 50
Apr 20 30 50
May 20 30 50
Jun 20 40 40
Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above
Apr-Jun 10 30 60
Apr 20 30 50
May 20 30 50
Jun 20 30 50
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
