TOKYO Japan will see mostly warmer weather from April to June, the official forecaster said on Friday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 50 percent chance of higher-than-average temperature for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The table below gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.

North Japan Below Average Above

Apr-Jun 20 30 50

Apr 20 30 50

May 20 40 40

Jun 20 40 40

East Japan Below Average Above

Apr-Jun 20 30 50

Apr 20 30 50

May 20 40 40

Jun 20 40 40

West Japan Below Average Above

Apr-Jun 20 30 50

Apr 20 30 50

May 20 30 50

Jun 20 40 40

Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above

Apr-Jun 10 30 60

Apr 20 30 50

May 20 30 50

Jun 20 30 50

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)