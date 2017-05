A rainbow is seen over the parliament building in Tokyo, Japan, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan will see mostly average to warmer weather from October to December, the official forecaster said on Friday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 40 percent chance of warmer-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

Meanwhile, West Japan and Okinawa/Amami will have 40 percent chance of colder-than average temperatures in December.

