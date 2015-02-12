A man takes a look at a sandal next to sign reading ''closing store sale'' at a shoe store at Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO, Japanese wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in the year to January, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 1.1 percent annual increase and follows a 1.8 percent annual increase in December.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses;

previous figures may be revised):

JAN DEC NOV JAN INDEX

Year-on-year +0.3 (+1.1) +1.8 +2.6 103.3

Mth-on-mth -1.3 (-0.6) -0.5 -0.3

