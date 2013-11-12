A woman buys eggs at a wholesale shop in Kawasaki, nearby Tokyo, January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent in the year to October, Bank of Japan

data showed on Wednesday.JPCGPY=ECI

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each

other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 2.5 percent annual increase and

follows a 2.2 percent annual increase in September.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 2.5 percent

from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.3 percent from a year

earlier.