With Valentine's Day approaching, love was certainly in the air in a central Tokyo park on Thursday, with some dozen husbands shouting their love for their wives publicly.

On a red stage decorated with flowers and hearts in the Japanese capital's Hibiya Park, the men came together to express their feelings for their wives as part of an annual event organized by a local flower shop.

Street performer Jimo Imamura was first up on stage. He stripped to a pink outfit with heart patterns and performed various acrobatics.

"Thank you for all your support. I love you. Happiness!" he shouted. "I do all of this just to see my wife's smile," he added after.